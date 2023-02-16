Forecast: MENA OTT revenues to double by 2028

Middle East & North Africa OTT TV episodes and movies will generate $5.69 billion (€5.32bn) by 2028; double from $2.83 billion in 2022, according to the Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia together will account for 55 per cent of the region’s revenues by 2028. The 13 Arabic-speaking countries will generate $2.47 billion in 2028; up from $1.28 billion in 2022.

AVoD will bring in $1.55 billion by 2028 – up by $1 billion on 2022. Turkey will supply 62 per cent of the 2028 total, with Israel bringing in another 11 per cent and Saudi Arabia 10 per cent.

SVoD is the revenue driver for OTT TV and video. SVoD revenues will reach $3.82 billion in 2028; up by $1.8 billion from $2.03 billion in 2022.

“We forecast 42 million SVoD subscriptions by 2028, double from 21 million at end-2022,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Netflix will have 11 million subscribers by 2028. Disney+ started in the Arabic countries, Israel and Turkey in 2022 – with 7.22 million subscribers expected by 2028.”