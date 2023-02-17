YouTube boss quits

YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki, is stepping down after nine years in the role. In a blog post, she said she had “decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about. The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube.”

YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will take over as head of the Google-owned video sharing platform.

Wojcicki confirmed she would take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.

“This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies,” she added.

Wojcicki has been a Google employee for close to 25 years, and was among the first 20 employees at the tech giant.