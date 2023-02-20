Prime Video extends Champions League rights in Italy

Prime Video has secured the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League in Italy for three additional seasons from 2024/25 and will remain the exclusive provider for the top-pick match on Wednesday until the 2026/27 season. From 2024, this will include 18 live and exclusive matches per season and continues the promise to feature an Italian team, if qualified, from the group stage to the semi-finals.

From the 2024/25 season, the UEFA Champions League will be increased from the current format to 36 participating clubs and will be played with a new league phase and an additional knockout round that brings even more games to fans.

“We are delighted to remain the home of UEFA Champions League on Wednesday in Italy and continue offering football fans the best Wednesday matches exclusively until 2027,” said Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport Europe. “Millions of Prime members in Italy have enjoyed our coverage of the headline Wednesday match and we couldn’t be happier with how they have responded to the broadcast. This is the most prestigious competition in European club football and we will continue to invest and innovate to provide the highest quality experience for our customers.”

Prime Video began broadcasting exclusive UEFA Champions League football in Italy and Germany during the 2021/22 season and will also bring live and exclusive coverage to UK viewers from 2024/25.