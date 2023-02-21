Ateme solutions validated on Red Hat OpenShift

Ateme, a specialist in video compression and delivery solutions, has announced that its complete live video encoding and delivery suite, including its TITAN transcoders and NEA packaging, and CDN solutions, are now validated cloud-native network functions (CNFs) on Red Hat OpenShift. As a result, Ateme’s complete OTT low-latency live video encoding and content delivery suite can now be deployed in any cloud using Red Hat OpenShift, the enterprise Kubernetes platform.

As part of the vendor validation process, the solution was tested across both public and private on-premises cloud environments. With this CNF validation, service providers can now deploy an end-to-end live video-delivery service powered by Ateme, with the reliability and added security capabilities offered by Red Hat OpenShift.

The Ateme solution suite enables service providers to offer a complete video service adapted for live content delivery, with low latency and the ability to deliver immersive and high-quality video over any access network, including 5G. For instance, service providers can now deploy a comprehensive encoding, packaging, and CDN solution in their 5G Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) environment to deliver immersive and interactive experiences at reduced traffic costs.

“The pandemic and global supply chain disruptions have highlighted the need for flexible and scalable video platforms, and the cloud is the perfect answer to that,” said Mickael Raulet, CTO Ateme. “But to move to the cloud, service providers need reliable, secure, and fully supported solutions for managing their cloud infrastructure. That’s why we’re excited to have our products validated on Red Hat OpenShift, one of the market-recognised leaders in hybrid and multi-cloud Kubernetes orchestration.”

Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President, Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem, Red Hat, added: “In today’s hybrid multicloud world, flexibility is key. By validating its encoding and video delivery solution on Red Hat OpenShift, Ateme can provide improved cloud agility to enable service providers with an end-to-end containerised solution supported across any cloud environment. We look forward to collaborating with Ateme to bring its innovative and state-of-the-art video delivery suite to a wide range of service provider customers on the consistent foundation of Red Hat OpenShift.”