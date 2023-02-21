France: Smartphones account for 75% of online time

French Internet users spent two hours and eighteen minutes surfing the internet per day in 2022, and three in four (45 million) are doing it every day. This is 10 per cent more than in 2019.

According to a study by Médiamétrie, 75 per cent of this time is spent on smartphones, ahead of online connection from computers. This ratio grows to 93 per cent when young people aged 15 to 24 years old are concerned.

Consequently, the number of apps accessed each day has more than doubled in the last five years, from four in 2017 to nine in 2022. Social networks are likely to be more used by young people (83 per cent), while older internet users are attracted by mainstream portals.

“As internet usages are getting stabilised, the time spent on social networks and electronic messaging keeps growing, accounting for 37 per cent of the overall daily time spent on internet, compared to 32 per cent in 2021,” notes Médiamétrie.

The internet has also become a portal to news and current affairs browsing. Ten media groups attract more than 20 million visitors each month while audio streaming counts 29 million users, including 18 million for podcasts.