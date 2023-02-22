Chris Gibbs new Friend MTS Sales SVP

Video security solutions provider Friend MTS has confirmed the appointment of Chris Gibbs as Senior Vice President of Global Sales as the company expands its global footprint and drives growth in new markets. The appointment further strengthens the Friend MTS Leadership Team which recently saw Shane McCarthy join as the new CEO and Daniel Harris appointed as the Chair of the board.

Gibbs brings 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment technology sector, previously holding senior sales roles at ThinkAnalytics, Accedo and Pace PLC. He has a strong track record of expediting growth, deploying complex technology-based services, and helping customers implement solutions and strategies that deliver successful business outcomes. As SVP of Sales, Gibbs will be devising the strategy and building the teams that will drive new business growth across all territories and markets for Friend MTS, developing a customer base that already includes media and entertainment industry leaders such as Sky, the Premier League, UEFA, Warner Bros Discovery, BBC Studios, Serie A, WWE, Bell Canada and Rogers Sports & Media.

“I am excited to join Friend MTS at the beginning of a new chapter and to be part of the Leadership Team leading that growth,” declared Gibbs. “The media and entertainment industry is continuously faced with new challenges and risks, caused by content piracy. Friend MTS is recognised as the world leader in content security for live sports and premium content, and is therefore in a prime position to help brands, content owners and Pay-TV operators address these business challenges.”

Separately, Friend MTS has appointed Fabien Gauthier as Vice President of Sales in Asia Pacific (APAC) to drive growth in the region. Based in Singapore, Gauthier has over 20 years of experience, in roles with various video technology companies. Fabien will lead a new team focused on growing this market for Friend MTS.

“Friend MTS is entering a new phase of growth as we expand our global presence and bring our industry-leading expertise and solutions to a rapidly growing number of customers around the world,” commented McCarthy. “Our customers are looking to use data, analytics and advanced video security tools to protect their content and increase revenue and we are thrilled to be their selected partner. It’s critical that we have the right skills and qualities in the team and, with Chris and Fabien joining Friend MTS, I am confident that we will be successful.”