PPF acquires stake in ProSiebenSat.1

PPF Group has announced that it has acquired shares in German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media, bringing its total of shares and instruments to 9.1 per cent of the outstanding share capital of ProSieben.

PPF believes the digital transformation of ProSieben will create value for all shareholders.

In a press statement, the international investment group said: “PPF is looking forward to liaising with the management and supervisory board of ProSieben in this digitalisation process. PPF is an active investor in the telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT) sectors. PPF’s Central European Media Enterprises (CME) operates several television and online media companies in Central and South-eastern Europe.”