Report: Content distribution, monetisation a major battleground

IABM has published its annual update on trends in Content Distribution and Monetisation.

Increasing competition is focusing media companies’ attention on maximising advertising revenues and the ‘stickiness’ of their offerings to consumers. As a result, the fastest growing areas of technology investment are programmatic advertising, rights management, advertising analytics and sales, personalisation/ recommendations, and data analytics – all with a growing emphasis on cloud and virtualisation.

Other headline findings in the Content Distribution and Monetisation Trends report include:

Investment in Publish and Monetise recovered in 2022 after the decline in 2021, making Monetise and Consume the top investment areas in the BaM Content Chain.

Changing viewing habits are forcing traditional media businesses to enter the OTT space, increasing its fragmentation and competitiveness.

The generational shift in media consumption puts gaming and consumer interactivity at the center of the media ecosystem, improving user engagement and generating new revenue streams.

The convergence of different sectors of the M&E industry, such as gaming, betting, social media etc is driving investment in technologies that are not media-specific – either by acquiring complementary tech businesses or by developing technology internally.

“Content Distribution and Monetisation has become a major battleground in an increasingly fragmented space as more players are entering the OTT space, while traditional broadcasters are also looking to defend their revenue bases as well as adding OTT services to their offerings,” said Lorenzo Zanni, Head of Knowledge at IABM. “This is a very dynamic area with a number of influences coming together: more competition, more data, more interactivity, more gamification – and more fickle consumers. This report clearly shows how all these factors are playing together and will make very interesting reading for technology vendors and users.”