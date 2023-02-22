Viaplay launches in US

Viaplay, the Nordic direct-to-consumer streaming service, has launched in the US. Subscriptions are available for $5.99 (€5.61) per month, with a seven-day free trial. Subscribers will have access to a library of Nordic film and television content, all subtitled in English.

“Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is now widely available in the US,” commented Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select. “As the global leader in original Nordic content, we’re excited for US audiences to have access to more new series and films from the Nordic region than ever before, and at just $5.99 with thousands of hours of high quality, exclusive programming, Viaplay offers subscribers an incredible value for their streaming dollars.”

Viaplay already has millions of customers for its broad entertainment offerings across the Nordic and Baltic countries, UK, Poland and the Netherlands. Viaplay’s North American direct-to-consumer offering will expand to Canada on March 7th.

Viaplay is available to stream in the US via apps on iOS (Apple’s App Store) and Android (Google Play) mobile phones and tablets; Chromecast devices; Smart TVs, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV streaming devices; as well as on web browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari). The service is also available through Comcast’s Xfinity and Xumo platforms and as part of The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions line-up.