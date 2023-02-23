Canada: Paramount movies on Club illico

Club illico, the Canadian SVoD service, has reached a Pay-One licensing agreement with Paramount Global Content Distribution to stream new films from Paramount Pictures’ slate after their theatrical release.

Club illico is consequently now the exclusive French Language home for all new Paramount Pictures feature films following their theatrical release in Canada. Future titles to premiere on Club illico (after cinemas) include Babylon, Scream 6, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two.

“We are excited to be partnering with Paramount Global Content Distribution to bring a robust slate of box office hits and critically acclaimed films to our subscribers,” said Louis Pearson, Senior Director, Acquisitions and Original Filmat Quebecor Content. “Club illico subscribers love movies, and the addition of Paramount’s films significantly broadens our current offering of high-calibre original productions and exclusive seriesand strengthens Club illico’s position as a leader among French-language streaming services in Canada.”

”We are thrilled to be able to offer French-speaking audiences top quality feature films,” added Rekha Shah, Vice President TV Licensing, Canada at Paramount Global Content Distribution. The agreement with Paramount Global Content Distribution reinforces Club illico’s mission of offering unlimited access to a wide variety of original productions, exclusive series, documentaries, and films in French.