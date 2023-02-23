France: M6, TF1 DTT renewed; SIX thwarted

As widely expected, French TV regulator Arcom has renewed both TF1 and M6’s FTA DTT licences, with their two frequencies set to expire on May 5th.

Media entrepreneur Xavier Niel, owner of telecom group Iliad (Free) who had proposed SIX, a linear TV project to replace M6, was unsuccessful following a February 15th hearing of the three candidates and a February 22nd meeting of Arcom’s governing board.

TF1 and M6 retain their frequencies for the next ten years. The authorisations are yet to be formally granted, but both groups remain the sole candidates for the next stage of the process.