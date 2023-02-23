Netflix cuts sub price in Africa

Netflix has cut its monthly subscription fees for a number countries in the sub-Saharan region of Africa, effective immedately.

The streaming giant announced that the mobile plan will now costing around $3, and the Premium plan coming in at just under $10. The new prices will also apply to Kenya, where the Mobile plan will cost Ksh200, Basic Ksh300, Standard Ksh700, and Premium Ksh1 100.

In a statement, Netflix said: “We’re always exploring ways to improve our members’ experience on Netflix. We know members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment – and we’re more committed than ever to delivering an experience that doesn’t just meet, but exceeds their expectations.”