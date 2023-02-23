Television advertising revenues in Spain fell by 3.3 per cent to €1.73 billion in 2022 – far off the pre-pandemic €2 billion – according to a report from Infoadex.



Mediaset took the worst hit with a 7.4 per cent drop to €710 million, whereas Atresmedia – owner of Antena 3 and La Sexta among others – experienced a 2.3 per cent decline to €699 million.



Pay-TV performed even worse with a 19 per cent fall, which can partly be attributed due to new limits on advertising from online gambling and betting companies.



Regional TV stations saw a 4.9 per cent rise to €92 million. Smaller DTT channels experienced 8.7 per cent growth to €109 million.