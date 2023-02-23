Study: Most Viewers use mobile while watching awards shows

LG Ad Solutions, a specialist in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, has released the findings of its Awards Show Viewer Study. The study found that during awards shows, 87 per cent of consumers say they multitask with their mobile phone or alternative devices during the programme, with 50 per cent stating they shop on these devices while watching TV.

The study surveyed more than 750 consumers in January 2023 to explore audience preferences and perceptions during awards shows, commitment to content viewership, and the influence of alternative devices.

The study also found:

60 per cent of viewers plan to stream at least one awards show in 2023, with 89 per cent of viewers planning to spend the same or more time watching awards shows compared to 2022.

95 per cent of viewers are likely to remember brands that sponsor awards shows, and 95 per cent stated they feel the same or favourable towards brands sponsoring awards shows.

71 per cent of consumers plan to watch awards shows live in real-time, the same percentage as in 2022.

A combined 81 per cent of viewers spend time playing games and browsing social media while watching awards shows (40 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively).

“The results of our latest study pinpoint a clear and committed awards show audience that is shifting towards streaming, and who multitask and shop on their phones and tablets while watching, presenting an opportunity for brands to reach consumers and impact buying decisions in real-time,” said Tony Marlow, CMO of LG Ad Solutions. “And the creative strategies within the ad slots themselves matter, too: while the majority of consumers multitask and shop on their phones and tablets, they’re also more likely to buy from brands leveraging innovative, personalised ad formats like QR codes and location enhancement.”