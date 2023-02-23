Telefónica: 2022 revenues up, subs down

Spanish telco Telefónica increased its revenues by 1.8 per cent in 2022 to €39.9 billion, with a net profit of €2 billion with healthy revenues in key markets and cost control.

The company is a global force in FTTH with 168 million lines, up 5 per cent, out of which 28 million correspond to Spain, with 8.2 million active services and a 29 per cent penetration rate.

In Spain, the number of broadband lines fell by 20,000, down 0.35 per cent, with the pay-TV also taking a hit with a loss of 190,000 subscribers, down 5.12 per cent. Convergent customers fell by 103,000 paying an ARPU of €90.40 with a low churn rate at 1 per cent, the lowest level since 2015. Minority services revenues in the country stood at €9.66 million, down 0.38 per cent.