Watson appointed CCO at DAZN

Following DAZN Group’s announcement that it has completed the acquisition of Eleven Group businesses and US-headquartered social media creative agency Team Whistle, Marc Watson has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer.

Watson will lead the rights and content acquisition strategy and drive other commercial initiatives across DAZN Group. He replaces Jacopo Tonoli, who after 14 years with the company, is embarking on new ventures. Tonoli will remain a Special Advisor to the business



Watson co-founded competitor business Eleven Group alongside Andrea Radrizzani in 2015 and was CEO until Eleven was acquired by DAZN in February 2023. In seven years, Watson led Eleven’s expansion into 230 markets. Prior to founding Eleven, he was the Chief Executive for BT’s television business, where he devised and successfully launched BT Sport, including securing their first ever Premier League rights.

Shay Segev, CEO DAZN Group said: “Marc has an impeccable track record in the sports media and entertainment sector. His experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to innovate and improve the way people around the world enjoy watching sports. I would like to thank Marc’s predecessor, Jacopo Tonoli, who has been with DAZN since 2008 and played a key role in developing DAZN into the extraordinary business it is today. We wish him all the best for the future.”

“I am incredibly proud to have been a part of the growth of DAZN. The opportunities to secure major rights acquisitions, such as Serie A, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League as many others, that contributed to our growth in key European markets will always be a highlight of my time here. As I move on to new challenges, I am honoured to continue serving as a Special Advisor and will always cherish my time at the company,” said Tonoli.

Watson added: “DAZN’s ambition and customer proposition is hugely compelling. They are investing and developing a sports entertainment offer that is setting new standards for the way fans enjoy sport and delivering engaging and interactive products that will showcase rights holders’ content. I am excited to be joining such an ambitious and committed team of likeminded professionals for the next chapter of DAZN’s journey.”