XITE goes on a FAST-spree with Amagi

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced that it has created 21 new FAST channels for music video brand XITE. These channels cater to various genres of music – pop, rock, country, R&B and more. Amagi is distributing the channels to the Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platform, Amazon Freevee, in the US and Europe.

“The partnership with XITE has been exhilarating for Amagi. They share our passion for reimagining and reshaping the content ecosystem,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi. “XITE’s channels will elevate content experiences for CTV audiences and pave the way for more brands to follow in their footsteps.”

Amagi created the new channels for XITE within a short span of time (four to five weeks) and primed them for distribution using its flagship solution, Amagi CLOUDPORT. The company also provided extensive customisation to help XITE monetise their content better not only on Amazon Freevee, but also on other leading FAST platforms, enabling them to insert contextually relevant ads into their content. In the coming months, XITE will distribute the new channels to other leading FAST platforms using Amagi’s comprehensive distribution network.

“Amagi has always provided us with great service and we’re confident in their ability to deliver on this ambitious distribution strategy. Amagi exceeded our expectations at every level,” Niels Daalhuizen, Chief Product Officer at XITE “We look forward to bringing our content to more platforms and viewers in the CTV universe with Amagi.”

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi’s global clients include AccuWeather, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media among others.