LIV Golf launches OTT service

Breakaway professional golf tour LIV Golf is launching LIV Golf Plus, the league’s new app and global streaming site enabling fans around the world to watch live and on-demand coverage of the 2023 LIV Golf League. Viewers in more than 180 global territories will have the ability to tune in to LIV Golf tournaments beginning February 24th-26th with LIV Golf Mayakoba, the debut event in the league’s first official season.

LIV Golf Plus is now available free to download for LIV Golf’s first event on platforms including iOS, Android, Apple TV and FireTV. LIV Golf League broadcasts will also be available via a browser.

“The introduction of the LIV Golf Plus streaming app ensures fans around the world will receive direct access to live and on-demand coverage of our league’s ground-breaking launch,” said Will Staeger, LIV Golf Chief Media Officer. “In keeping with the content distribution strategy of other major sports leagues, the LIV Golf Plus streaming app allows more access to our content from more places for more people, spanning the traditional golf consumer to the casual sports and entertainment viewer discovering golf for the first time. We are thrilled to bring our innovative coverage of the game’s biggest stars including Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson to the sport’s global fanbase and are excited to grow our content offering on LIV Golf Plus in the coming seasons to drive deeper connections between viewers and our athletes in every corner of the world.”

The broadcast of LIV Golf Mayakoba through LIV Golf Plus will be available live and on demand in markets where other broadcast or live streaming options are not currently available. Further information on international broadcast partners for linear distribution will be unveiled in due course.

In the US, The CW Network will air the LIV Golf League in all markets as part of the network’s previously announced multi-year exclusive broadcast agreement. All 14 events will be delivered to more than 120 million households across the US and streamed live to The CW App, which has been downloaded over 90 million times and is available on all major platforms.

LIV Golf’s production coverage, which LIV will continue to produce with its in-house team, will maintain its format and style from the 2022 Invitational season. LIV’s coverage includes a shotgun start, distinctive live leaderboard, enhanced drone coverage, statistics-driven graphics, and fast-paced coverage featuring nearly twice as many golf shots per hour than traditional golf coverage.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centred around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.

Technology behind the LIV Golf Plus streaming app is powered by ViewLift.