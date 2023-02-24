Report: AVoD drives N American OTT growth

North American OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $107 billion (€101bn) in 2028; up from $74 billion in 2022, according to the North America OTT TV & Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The US will contribute $30 billion from the $33 billion additional revenues, with Canada supplying the rest.

Most of the region’s growth will come from AVoD. North American AVoD revenues will increase by $27 billion to $43 billion.

“North American SVoD revenues will increase by only $6 billion between 2022 and 2028 to $58 billion,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “There will be a notable slowdown from 2023 mainly due to Netflix’s hybrid AVoD-SVoD tier lowering its ARPUs.”