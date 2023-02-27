Data: Serbia at 2.1m pay-TV subs

Serbia ended 2022 with 2.17 million pay-TV subscribers, a slight increase on the 2.15 million at the end of 2021, according to the Regulatory Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services (Ratel).

Nearly 50 per cent of subscribers (49.7 per cent) used digital cable TV technology, followed by IPTV (29.3 per cent), DTH (16.2 per cent), analogue cable TV (2.6 per cent) and wireless (2.2 per cent).

There were 300 million requests for additional services (VOD, recorded content, mobile TV access, rewinding of content), which equates to 57 requests per month per subscriber. Of this figure, 7.9 million requests were for VoD services.

Some 30 per cent of pay-TV subscribers paid for additional content.

The two biggest pay-TV operators are Telekom Srbija with a 52.6 per cent share (up from 48.6 per cent in 2021) and SBB with 43.7 per cent (44.8 per cent in 2021).

Subscribers to bundled services increased from 1.63 million in 2021 to 1.72 million in 2022.