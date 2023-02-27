ITVX now on Sky Q
February 27, 2023
By Nik Roseveare
ITVX is now available on Sky Q. The AVoD service was previously only available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream.
ITVX live streams are now also available on Sky Q allowing viewers to access ITV’s main channels plus a selection of streaming-only services.
ITVX is the new streaming service from ITV, launching in December 2022. It has replaced the ITV Hub and has a library of over 15,000 hours of content available on-demand. Exclusive titles include Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter (pictured); A Spy Among Friends, starring Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis; and more.