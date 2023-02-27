ITVX now on Sky Q

ITVX is now available on Sky Q. The AVoD service was previously only available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

ITVX live streams are now also available on Sky Q allowing viewers to access ITV’s main channels plus a selection of streaming-only services.

ITVX is the new streaming service from ITV, launching in December 2022. It has replaced the ITV Hub and has a library of over 15,000 hours of content available on-demand. Exclusive titles include Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter (pictured); A Spy Among Friends, starring Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis; and more.