SES revenues up 9.1%

SES returned to positive revenue growth in its full year results. The satellite telecommunications network provider is also now in its 2023 trading year, where the FCC’s long-awaited C-band ‘jam tomorrow’ promise becomes a $3 billion (€2.84bn) positive income.

SES issued an impressive set of guidance numbers, including detail that SES-17 and its O3b mPOWER combo have seen gross backlog up 28 per cent and now valued at more than €1 billion. Its overall 2023 guidance suggests revenue of €1.95 billion-€2 billion.

Other highlights are:

Revenue of €1.944 billion (+9.1 per cent YOY as reported)

Contribution from DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (DRS GES), acquired August 1st, 2022, and stronger US dollar

Mobility driving growth in Networks (+2 per cent YOY, complemented by €450 million of renewals secured in Video (-5.5 per cent YOY)

The gradual decline in its Video division (of 5.5 per cent) is not unexpected (at €1.020bn) including the planned impact of lower US wholesale revenue and periodic revenue of €10 million in Q1 2022. Excluding these two items, Video was 4.4 per cent lower than 2021 as lower volumes in mature markets were partially offset by growth in Sports & Events and HD+.)

As at December 31st 2022, SES delivers more than 8,000 total TV channels to 369 million TV homes around the world, including some 3,200 High-Definition TV channels. Seventy-three per cent of total TV channels are broadcast in MPEG-4 with an additional 7 per cent broadcast in HEVC.

Its contracted backlog as at December 31st 2022, was €4.8 billion (€5.9 billion gross backlog including backlog with contractual break clauses).

The SES Board of Directors has proposed a 2022 dividend of €0.50 per A-share (€0.20 per B-share), consistent with its stable to progressive policy. Subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (April 6th), the dividend will be paid on April 20th.