Erstream manages Australian Open 2023 services for beIN Sports

Erstream Video Delivery Company, the leading provider of over-the-top solutions for the online television and media industry, successfully managed the Head End and Streaming Origin Services of the online streaming events of the Australian Open 2023 for beIN Asia Pacific’s live streaming service, beIN Sports Connect, covering Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

More than 600 tennis matches across 16 courts

beIN Sports’ coverage of the digital streams included all matches in the AO Qualifying Tournament, AO Junior Championships, AO Wheelchair Championships, AO Legends, and more. During Australian Open 2023 held from January 16th to 29th 2023 at Melbourne Park; more than 600 matches in total, from across 16 courts, and about 14 hours of live tennis a day from a court, streamed through the beIN Sports digital live channels via Erstream Live Streaming Origin Service.

Innovative technologies and seamless support

A mix of software products and services of Erstream were used to deliver the feeds to the CDN partner. Starting with SRT ingestion from Telstra Broadcast Services; live encoding on the cloud, on-the-fly encrypted HLS and DASH packaging for multiple streaming devices (including iOS and Android Mobile devices, Microsoft and Mac OS PCs, and Smart TVs), and the end to end Live to VoD workflow. Erstream provided extensive monitoring & event-support throughout all the live matches and Live to VoD assets as part of the service.

Ugur Kalaba, CEO of Erstream, commented: “As the Head End and Live Streaming Origin Service Provider of Australian Open 2023 for beIN Sports in Asia, Erstream had successfully delivered over 3000 hours of live sports streaming in 15 days via 16 simultaneous feeds. Our experience with sports broadcasters and premium live events is the key to our success in delivering flawless service for such a prestigious event. We are proud of our partnership with beIN Asia Pacific and looking forward to our next best streaming event.”

William Lee, Head, Digital Products & Innovation, beIN Asia Pacific, commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with Erstream to deliver all the exciting matches of the Australian Open successfully to beIN Sports Connect users. We look forward to offering even more amazing sports streaming experiences on our platform.”