The Tourist season 2 readies filming in Dublin

The second season of the UK’s most watched drama of 2022, The Tourist, is confirmed to start shooting in Dublin, Ireland this April. The six-part thriller commissioned by the BBC in association with Stan and ZDF was created and written by Jack and Harry Williams and produced by award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Fleabag) in association with All3Media International.

Having launched with 12 million viewers and holding the title as the most-watched series on BBC iPlayer in January 2022, the off-beat thriller will continue with the same dark comedy that had viewers hooked from the beginning.

A year on from their adventure in the Australian Outback, the new series follows BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated Jamie Dornan (Belfast, The Fall, Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar) who also serves as Executive Producer, and Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’, Patti Cakes) who reprise their roles as Elliot and Helen, as they travel to Ireland together.

Deciding that it’s finally time for Elliot to rediscover his roots following the car crash that left him with severe memory loss, the pair find themselves dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life. Whilst Elliot fights with his own demons, Helen is left to pick up the pieces of a larger mystery; forcing them both to confront foes, old and new.

Harry and Jack Williams said: “The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one. It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama.”

Sarah Hammond and Daniel Walker, Executive Producers for Two Brothers Pictures said: “Series two of The Tourist will surprise and delight viewers in the same way that the first did so successfully. With comedy embedded throughout the dark and thrilling narrative, we’re sure this series will continue to appeal to a wide audience, and are excited to explore that in a different setting.”

Dornan commented: “I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist. Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers, and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and it’s characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses…”

Macdonald added: “I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next.”

Sales for the first season spanned five continents, with the show seen in South Korea to Scandinavia. The series was crowned the winner of three Golden Nymphs Awards at the Monte Carlo Television Festival including Best Series, the festival’s highest accolade.

The Tourist season 2 is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Stan and ZDF, is created and written by Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, Baptiste, Fleabag), who alongside Jamie Dornan, Daniel Walker (Dinosaur, Boat Story) and Sarah Hammond (Fleabag, Back To Life, Boat Story) serve as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures, and Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC. Alex Mercer (Inside Man, Crossfire, Doctor Who) produces; Fergus O’Brien (Happy Valley series 3, Gentleman Jack, The A Word) directs the opening block with Johann Perry (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack, Against The Law) as DOP. Louise Kiely (The Banshees of Inisherin, Normal People, The Green Knight) is Casting Director. International sales will be handled by All3Media international.