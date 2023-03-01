Advanced Television

Live IPL on ITV

March 1, 2023

Sixteen Indian Premier League (IPL) are set to broadcast free-to-air in the UK, with ITV signing a deal with OTT broadcaster DAZN.

According to a reports, the two broadcasters have partnered to take the current IPL rights away from Sky Sports on a five-year deal. ITV will air 16 of the regular season games, with DAZN taking the other 58, including the semi-finals and final.

DAZN are reportedly funding a large part of the joint venture, accordng to The Daily Mail, having sub-contracted a handful of games to ITV in order to grow the UK audience for the competition.

The domestic T20 competition has aired on Sky Sports for the past three seasons.

Related posts:

  1. Amazon eyes live sports rights
  2. DAZN, BT Sport deal close?
  3. DAZN scores FA Cup rights in Germany
  4. DAZN steps up hunt for $1bn
  5. DAZN seeks multiple distribution deals in Italy

Categories: Articles, Content, FTA, Rights

Tags: , , , ,