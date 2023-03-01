Live IPL on ITV

Sixteen Indian Premier League (IPL) are set to broadcast free-to-air in the UK, with ITV signing a deal with OTT broadcaster DAZN.

According to a reports, the two broadcasters have partnered to take the current IPL rights away from Sky Sports on a five-year deal. ITV will air 16 of the regular season games, with DAZN taking the other 58, including the semi-finals and final.

DAZN are reportedly funding a large part of the joint venture, accordng to The Daily Mail, having sub-contracted a handful of games to ITV in order to grow the UK audience for the competition.

The domestic T20 competition has aired on Sky Sports for the past three seasons.