Analysis: FAST to make up 20% of UK AVoD market

Findings released by Global Distributor Blue Ant International at London Screenings point to the significant growth in the UK’s emerging FAST arena over the next four years. Conducted by technology research firm Omdia as a follow-up to its recent global study on FAST, the UK-focused findings reveal that FAST will account for nearly 20 per cent of the UK’s $3 billion (€2.82bn) premium online ad-supported video market by 2027 (of which $500 million will be attributed to FAST).

That discovery points to FAST channel revenue in the UK quadrupling in the next four years, from the current $128 million earnings.

Growth numbers, previously released in the now-updated Omdia report, signalled the exponential audience adoption of FAST platforms and a growing need for producers and content owners around the world to navigate and access this emerging market.

“As a global distributor with a proven track record, our goal with these new findings is to demystify how FAST will perform outside of North America, specifically in the UK where free-to-air still reigns supreme,” said Lilla Hurst, Global Head of Acquisitions & Partnerships, Blue Ant International. “The updated data highlights FAST as an opportunity for creators to maximise the value of their IP in the UK via windowing strategies that will extend the life and revenue of their productions. We’re here to help them navigate through that journey.”

New FAST Trends Highlighted in the report: