Spain: Record pay-TV audience

The existing 73 pay thematic channels in Spain drew 21 million viewers in February, representing 45.5 per cent of the population and breaking and a new audience record, according to Barlovento Comunicación.



The most widely watched pay-TV channels are DAZN LaLiga, followed by LaLiga TV (Movistar Plus), AXN, Fox, Liga de Campeones (Movistar Plus), TNT, Calle 13, Canal Hollywood, Comedy Central and SOMOS.



In FTA television, Antena 3 TV is the market leader in terms of audience ratings with an average share of 14.2 per cent. Mediaset-owned Tele 5 is second with 11 per cent, followed by Regional TV channels with 8.8 per cent, the pubcaster La 1 with 8.7 per cent, La Sexta with 6,.2 per cent and Cuatro with 5.3 per cent, among others.



Spaniards spend an average of 3 hours and 17 minutes a day watching TV, down 13 minutes (-6 per cent) the same month last year, above all women (213 minutes), and people over 64 years old (358 minutes). Asturias, Castilla La Mancha and Andalucia are the Spanish regions with the highest TV consumption.