SVoD study: Netflix offers most value for money

Over one million Brits cancelled their streaming service subscriptions early last year with ‘wanting to save’ as the primary reason for doing so. With broadband prices set to rise by up to 17 per cent this April, many ware expected to streamline their spending again, but which streaming service offers the most value for money?

To answer this, the broadband team at Comparethemarket analysed Statista data to reveal which streaming services offer the most titles for their monthly subscription fee.

The top UK streaming services based on the cost vs the number of titles are as follows:

Subscription

Service TV Shows Movies All Cost/month

2023 Free trial Netflix 2,378 5,051 7,429 £6.99 No Prime Video 1,348 8,190 9,538 £8.99 Yes Disney+ 798 1,877 2,675 £7.99 No Now TV 912 850 1,762 £19.98 Yes Apple TV+ 50 30 80 £6.99 Yes

Netflix and Prime Video take the top spots for value

With popular series like Wednesday (pictured), Stranger Things and You drawing viewers in, the basic Netflix package proves to be the most cost-effective streaming service with 7,429 UK titles for £6.99 – although there are limitations on this plan.

Prime Video is not far behind in terms of cost-effectiveness and has the highest number of movies and series of the streaming services reviewed.

Although Netflix is in top spot, Prime Video costs subscribers £8.99 and has almost 10,000 titles, which means viewers get over 2,000 more shows for an extra £2 per month. Plus, for students, there is a discounted plan available for £4.49 per month, which would make a difference on a student budget.

Costing £7.99 per month, Disney+ comes in third for value. Despite having hit series like The Mandalorian and Loki, the service doesn’t offer as much choice as Prime Video or Netflix.

Sky’s streaming service NowTV, home to the likes of The White Lotus and The Last of Us, proves to be the most expensive monthly subscription service with the Entertainment and Cinema pass costing £19.98 as a bundle. For an additional cost, users can also subscribe to a Sports membership, Hayu and Kids TV.

How much does it cost us per hour to watch?

Ofcom reported that Brits spend an average of 58 minutes a day watching streaming sites. When compared to the monthly cost of these streaming services, the cost (in pence) of watching per hour is as follows:

Subscription Service Cost (Pence)/Hour Now TV 69p Prime Video 31p Disney+ 28p Apple TV+ 24p Netflix 24p

When this data down is broken into the run times of certain content, watching all eight seasons of Game of Thrones on NowTV, would technically cost £48.30.

Commenting on the research, Liam Walker from Comparethemarket, said: “It is important to weigh up how much use you get out of your individual subscriptions. Ask yourself if you access these platforms on a regular enough basis to warrant a monthly fee, as when thinking about reducing monthly expenses, cutting down to a single subscription could really save you some funds.