BT completes Belfast HQ revamp

BT Group has officially reopened its Riverside Tower building at Lanyon Place, in the heart of Belfast, following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The refubished location will now be home to around 2,000 colleagues from BT Group, which includes EE, BT Business and Openreach.

Belfast was named as a significant long-term location for BT Group in 2021 as part of the company’s ‘Better Workplace Programme’ – the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK. The five-year programme, which will be complete next year, is seeing BT rationalise hundreds of its offices across the UK and establish an estate of modern workspaces.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, commented: “This is great news, with BT Group’s significant investment in its Belfast base showing just what an attractive place for business Northern Ireland is. BT’s fantastic new office will provide a boost for the local economy, creating jobs and increasing footfall in the city centre, with staff spoilt for choice when it comes to options for lunch.”

Brent Mathews, BT Group’s Property & Facilities Services director, added: “We’re really excited for colleagues moving into Riverside Tower following our multi-million pound investment in our Belfast flagship office. We want to bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way our teams work. This refurbishment represents a change in BT Group, one that is better for colleagues, customers and shareholders: easier to work with and for. We really want our colleagues to be proud of where they work and to feel part of something brilliant, inspiring them to also continue to do the best that they can for our customers. This investment also marks a significant commitment in Belfast. As a major employer in the city, our presence will support local economic growth and employment opportunities. We recently announced plans to recruit 100 people into digital roles, such as Artificial Intelligence, software engineering and product management, as well as graduates and apprentice roles.”

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Christina Black, said: “It is fantastic to see BT Group complete this multi-million pound refurbishment and that employees can now move into a new modern building in the heart of the city. This really is a big vote of confidence that a company the size of BT Group is continuing to invest in Belfast and is supporting its economic growth.”