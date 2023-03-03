Research: 3.5m US broadband adds in 2022

Findings from Leichtman Research Group indicate that the largest cable and wireline phone providers and fixed wireless services in the US – representing about 95 per cent of the market – acquired about 3,500,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 2022, compared to a pro forma gain of about 3,725,000 subscribers in 2021.

These top broadband providers account for about 110.5 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 75.6 million broadband subscribers, top wireline phone companies having 30.8 million subscribers, and top fixed wireless services having 4.1 million subscribers.

Findings for the year include:

Overall, broadband additions in 2022 were 94 per cent of those in 2021

The top cable companies added about 515,000 subscribers in 2022 – compared to about 2.8 million net adds in 2021

The top wireline phone companies lost about 180,000 total broadband subscribers in 2022 – compared to about 210,000 net adds in 2021 Wireline Telcos had about 2.4 million net adds via fibre in 2022, offset by about 2.6 million non-fibre net losses

Fixed wireless/5G home Internet services from T-Mobile and Verizon added about 3,170,000 subscribers in 2022 – compared to about 730,000 net adds in 2021

“Top broadband providers added about 3.5 million subscribers in 2022. Fixed wireless services accounted for 90 per cent of the net broadband additions in 2022, compared to 20 per cent of the net adds in 2021,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Total broadband net adds in 2022 were slightly lower than last year, and down from about 5 million in 2020, but were more than in any year from 2012-2019.”

Broadband Providers Subscribers at end of 2022 Net Adds in 2022

Cable Companies Comcast 32,151,000 250,000 Charter 30,433,000 344,000 Cox* 5,560,000 30,000 Altice 4,282,900 (103,300) Mediacom* 1,468,000 5,000 Cable One** 1,060,400 14,400 Breezeline** 693,781 (22,997)

Total Top Cable 75,649,081 517,103

Wireline Phone Companies AT&T 15,386,000 (118,000) Verizon 7,484,000 119,000 Lumen^ 3,037,000 (253,000) Frontier 2,839,000 40,000 Windstream* 1,175,000 10,300 TDS 510,000 19,700 Consolidated** 367,458 724

Total Top Wireline Phone 30,798,458 (181,276)

Fixed Wireless Services T-Mobile 2,646,000 2,000,000 Verizon 1,452,000 1,171,000

Total Top Fixed Wireless 4,098,000 3,171,000

Total Top Broadband 110,545,539 3,506,827

Sources: The Companies and Leichtman Research Group, Inc.

* LRG estimate

** Includes LRG estimate of pro forma net adds

^ Includes the impact of a divestiture completed in October 2022

TDS residential subscribers, includes 305,200 wireline subscribers and 204,800 cable subscribers

Company subscriber counts may not solely represent residential households – about 6.5 per cent of the total are non-residential

Top broadband providers represent approximately 95 per cent of all subscribers

Net additions reflect pro forma results from system sales and acquisitions, reporting adjustments, and the addition of new providers to the list – therefore, comparing totals in this release to prior releases will not produce accurate findings