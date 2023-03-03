Virgin Media O2 adds Sky Kids HD

Virgin Media is adding Sky Kids HD to its Kids TV bundle, offering customers hours of ad-free entertainment at no extra cost. In addition to the channel launch, customers will also gain access to On Demand Sky Kids content.

As part of this update, new and existing customers who subscribe to Virgin Media’s Kids Pick will gain access to the ew Sky Kids channel which launched in February, as well as On Demand access to over 1,000 episodes from a range of Sky Originals and franchise favourites.

The Sky Kids line-up includes a host of popular programmes including The Brilliant World of Tom Gates, The Slow Mo Guys’ Big Adventures, Kidz Bop Live in Concert, Dreamflight andBlippi Visits amongst many others.

Families will be able to watch Sky Kids entertainment at home and when they’re out via the Virgin TV Go app on WiFi, 3G, 4G or 5G in the UK.

To access Sky Kids HD, Virgin TV customers who subscribe to the Kids Pick can simply head to channel 707, or for On Demand access, those with a TiVo or V6 box can go to: On Demand > Kids > Sky Kids, and those with Virgin TV 360 can go to: Box Sets & Movies > Kids > Sky Kids.