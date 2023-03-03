Zoom boss fired
March 3, 2023
Greg Tomb, President of Video conferencing tool Zoom has been fired “without cause”, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
The former Google executive had taken up the role in June 2022 and had been active on earnings calls and overseeing the company’s sales. A spokesperson for Zoom told the BBC that the firm isn’t currently seeking a replacement.
Tomb reported directly to chief executive officer Eric Yuan, who founded Zoom in 2011 and was at the helm as the company became a global household name during the pandemic.
Zoome recently axed 15 per cent of its workforce – some 1.300 staff – due to slow user growth slow and declining profits. At the time, Yuan stated: “We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyse our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities.”