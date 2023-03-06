Forecast: LatAm OTT revenues at $16bn by 2028

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 19 Latin American countries will increase by $7 billion (€6.6bn) between 2022 and 2028 to reach $16 billion, according to the Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. AVoD and SVoD will each add $3 billion over this period. SVoD will remain the region’s largest OTT revenue source; contributing $9.7 billion by 2028 – double the AVoD total.

Brazil and Mexico combined will provide 64 per cent of the region’s revenues in 2028. Brazil will add $2.9 billion and Mexico $1.6 billion.

“Five platforms will account for two-thirds of the region’s OTT revenues by 2028,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “We expect that Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount will all start hybrid AVoD-SVoD platforms in the short term. AVoD will significantly boost revenues for these platforms as SVoD growth falters.”