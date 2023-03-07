Eurovision tickets sell out in 30 mins

Tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest being held in Liverpool this May sold out in just over half an hour. There will be six public dress rehearsals, as well as two live televised semi-finals and the final.

Standard ticket prices ranged from £30 (€34) to £380. This will be the first time the UK has hosted the contest for 25 years, and it is doing so on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

Last month, it was announced that 3,000 tickets would be distributed to Ukrainians living in the UK through a ticket ballot, at a subsidised price of £20.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the contest last year, but it was deemed unsafe to hold it in the country due to the ongoing conflict there, thus the UK was chosen to host this year’s event. Sam Ryder performed for the UK last year in Italy, finishing in second.

The UK’s 2023 performer has yet to be announced. The show will air live on the BBC and be hosted by Graham Norton.