wedotv launches FAST channels in the UK

Ad-supported streaming service wedotv has launched its FAST channels wedo movies and wedo big stories on the UK OTT platform Freeview via Channelbox.

wedo movies is a movie service featuring contemporary films. Factual Entertainment channel we do big stories features nature and science documentaries and outdoor/adventure lifestyle programming. Both are delivered as FAST channels and are now available to consumers on the IP-delivered Freeview platform as part of Channelbox’s bundle of curated channels.

“Our focus on FAST is at the centre of our expansion plans for 2023 and we’re pleased to be a part of the Freeview platform in the UK,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO wedotv. “Bundling our FAST services is going to be the answer to channel discovery and retention in the increasingly crowded streaming space. Working with Channelbox gives consumers an exciting alternative platform to watch our branded FAST channels in the UK thus fulfilling our vision of quality entertainment driving our dynamically driven ad sales.”

“We are thrilled to add wedo movies and wedo big stories to the Channelbox offering. We carefully curate the content and these top-quality channels are a great addition to the platform”, added Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox Head of Content and Business Development.

Channelbox is a streaming TV service that bundles a curated selection of over 70 free-to-air TV channels of various genres and languages, delivering them to the Freeview platform on channel 271 via OTT.

wedotv recently announced its international expansion with the launch of wedo movies and wedo big stories in Italy. The company will continue to launch more FAST channels in Europe and around the world, as well as add new genre-based channels to its portfolio of wedotv branded services.