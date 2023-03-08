Report: Open programmatic ad spend up 41% YoY

The H2 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report from CTV and mobile advertising fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform Pixalate reveals that 98 per cent of Internet-connected US households are now reachable via open programmatic CTV advertising.

Other key findings:

Global CTV advertising continues to climb higher

41 per cent YoY increase in global open programmatic CTV ad spend

EMEA saw 380 per cent YoY growth

Ad fraud in the open programmatic CTV ad ecosystem decreased slightly from H1 2022

IVT (Invalid traffic) – inclusive of ad fraud – in the open programmatic CTV ad supply chain dipped below 20 per cent in H2 2022.

This reverses a trend dating back to 2020 in which H2 IVT numbers were higher than H1 numbers.

Roku devices dominate the programmatic ad market; LG continues market share gains