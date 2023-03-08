Report: UK ISP market remains challenging

The past two quarters marked a definite slowdown within the fixed line sector as Covid pandemic gains firmly abated along with the cost of living crisis seeing a shift from fixed services to mobile broadband only, reports Point Topic. Despite the sector’s healthier uptake in numbers across the board, with around 85,000 net broadband additions at the close of Q4 2022, compared to the previous quarter’s 13,000, the market remains challenging with little signs of significant turnarounds on the horizon.



Point Topic estimates BT’s consumer division to have lost around 79,000 connections as it struggles to attract new subscribers. Its churn rate remained around 1.1 per cent meaning it is likely offering out-of-contract subscribers similarly priced tariffs with an eye on retention. Virgin, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone all reported modest gains to close off the year with this trend slowing in the upcoming quarters.



FTTP network rollout has steadily continued throughout the quarter with Openreach covering 9.572 million premises and Virgin Media O2’s (VMO2’s) Project Lightning drawing to a close with around 3.2 million premises passed. Wholesale broadband lines increased by around 100k totalling 29.14 million. A wholesale market shake-up looms as the new fibre joint venture, Nexfibre, between Telefónica, Liberty Global and InfraVia Capital is launched with 24k Project Lightning premises being transferred to the network.

Key Points: