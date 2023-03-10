Portugal: Pay-TV subs up 3.1%

Portugal ended 2022 with 4.5 million pay-TV subscribers, an increase of 3.1 per cent on the previous year and good for a 96.4 per cent penetration rate for the service (+2.7 per cent).

According to figures released by the National Communications Authority (Anacom), FTTH technology accounted for 2.7 million subscribers or 60.8 per cent of the total, registering the highest growth during the year (+10.4 per cent).

Cable TV had a 28.1 per cent market share, ahead of satellite TV-DTH (8 per cent) and ADSL (3 per cent).

Market leader Meo (Altice Portugal) had 41.1 per cent of all pay-TV subscribers, followed by the NOS Group (37 per cent), Vodafone Portugal (18.8 per cent) and Nowo (2.9 per cent).

Vodafone and Meo saw the highest growth, increasing their market shares by 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, both NOS Group (-0.8 per cent) and Nowo (-0.3 per cent) lost market share.