Forecast: W European pay-TV revenues to fall by $5bn

Western European pay-TV revenues will decline by nearly $5 billion (€4.7bn) between 2022 and 2028 to $22 billion – down by 18 per cent, according to the Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The pay-TV subscriber count will drop by 7 per cent, so revenues will fall faster – revealing lower TV ARPUs and less emphasis on TV from the operators.

Pay-TV revenues will fall in every country in the region except Malta between 2022 and 2028. The UK and France will each decline by $1 billion.

“IPTV revenues overtook digital cable in 2022,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “IPTV will surpass satellite TV in 2025 to become the most lucrative platform.”

Satellite TV will lose $3 billion between 2022 and 2028. Satellite TV subscribers are converting to platforms that offer broadband connections.