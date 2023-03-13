Serie A mulls Sky Italia acquisition

Italy’s top-flight football league Serie A is considering a purchase of Sky Italia. The move is understood to be one of two items being discussed at a meeting of the clubs, according to daily La Stampa.

One is the next auction for TV rights and negotiations with investment funds and banks that have offered to finance Italian football. The other is to make an offer to buy Sky Italia and set up a proprietary television platform of Serie A.

Sky Italia has announced a further round of job cuts, citing impacts on the business generated by changes in the macroeconomic scenario over the last year.