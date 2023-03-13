Study: 54% US viewers to stream March Madness
Seventy-four per cent of US consumers plan to watch the forthcoming March Madness men’s basketball tournament, with 54 per cent planning to watch at least one game via a streaming app, according to a new study, Game Day and Beyond: The Sports Viewership Study from LG Ad Solutions.
Other key findings:
- 81 per cent of viewers say they are likely to pay attention to TV ads while watching March Madness.
- 52 per cent of consumers feel more favourable towards brands that advertise during the tournament.
- Sports are popular as 72 per cent of viewers typically watch sports (and 80 per cent of sports viewers watch sports at least once a week).
- 41 per cent of viewers will spend more time watching live sports in 2023 compared to 2022.
- Sports are more than the game itself with almost seven in 10 viewers watching sports related content such as talk shows or documentaries.
- 37 per cent of viewers watch live sports mostly or only via TV streaming apps, increasing CTV advertising opportunities.
- Not only are Sports a high attention environment for advertisers, but advertising in sports can also improve brand favourability.
- 81 per cent of viewers are likely to watch sports in free ad-supported environments, making the case for movement of ad dollars towards FASTs.