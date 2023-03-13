Viu Premium on Astro Ultra Box

As part of the New Astro Experience, the Malaysian pay-TV operator is expanding its streaming service with more Asian entertainment by welcoming the Viu app to its platform. Astro customers can now access Viu on multi-screens, including the Ultra Box for popular shows such as K-Dramas Taxi Driver 2 and Delivery Man, as well as other shows including Thai and Indonesian dramas, Viu Original series, Korean variety shows and more upcoming local titles.

In celebration of this launch, Astro is also rewarding all Ultra Box customers with free access to Viu Premium until June 8th, 2023.

“As the latest addition to our new Astro platform, Viu will add a further depth and breadth of content for our customers who currently have access to over 90,000 shows on demand as well as eight premium apps,” commented Agnes Rozario, Director of Content, Astro. “Together with the best live international and local sports, Astro Originals hits, premium international and regional shows and everyone’s favourite Astro signatures, we are confident that Viu will reinforce Astro’s position as the entertainment destination for Malaysians with its extensive Korean drama and original series.”