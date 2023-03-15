Little Dot Studios acquires Locowise

Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios, part of All3Media, has acquired Locowise, a company at the nexus of media and technology specialising in social media reporting, analytics and benchmarking to measure content performance and improve outcomes.

Starting with immediate effect, the acquisition will see Locowise move under Little Dot Studios ownership, together with all current staff and clients including global agencies BBDO, TBWA, Ogilvy and Publicis.

Established in 2013, Locowise offers its users tools that assist with performance benchmarking, predictive insights, and automated reporting allowing for on-demand insight and summaries testing strategy and content effectiveness.

“The most effective content strategies are underpinned by data and increasingly utilise technology,” remarked Kevin Gibbons, COO of Little Dot Studios. “By adding Locowise to our already robust data offering, we can continue to push the boundaries of data and technology driven creative across our media network whilst providing innovative solutions to our partners.”

Locowise marks the first SaaS acquisition for Little Dot Studios and the third overall. It follows on from the 2020 acquisitions of History Hit, the SVoD and content platform founded by historian Dan Snow, and WING, the sports specialist production agency, as the company continues its strategy to grow both organically and through acquisitions of strategically accretive businesses.