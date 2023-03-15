Novelsat secures Intelsat, and Greenland

Novelsat has signed up Intelsat, which will utilise Novelsat’s satellite modems to supply high-speed trunking and backhaul connectivity for its wireless and wireline networks.

Novelsat also said that Tusass, a communications provider in Greenland, has selected its products and technology for a major capacity network in Greenland that will provide high-speed broadband services to remote and underserved communities in the country. The news emerged during the Satellite 2023 event in Washington DC.

The Greenland network will be powered by Novelsat’s Xnet, a high-capacity dynamic SCPC solution with advanced dynamic resource allocation. The Xnet hub will be installed in Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, providing very high-capacity connectivity to multiple locations in Greenland, including Qaanaaq, Upernavik, Nuuk, Ittoqqortoormiit, and Tasiilaq.

Designed to support the highest needs of network operators, Novelsat’s Xnet optimizes and maximises both performance and usage of satellite and network resources. The technology uses dynamic allocation of network resources, along with the most bandwidth-efficient waveform, Novelsat NS4 significantly enhances network economics.

“We are pleased to be working with Novelsat on this important project,” said Jonas Hasselriis, CTO/Tusass. “Their Xnet solution offers the flexibility and scalability we need to provide our customers with high-quality, reliable connectivity they demand, even in the most challenging locations. We look forward to deploying this network to meet the growing demand for communication services in Greenland.“

“We are excited to have been chosen by Tusass to provide this major capacity network in Greenland,” said Gary Drutin, CEO/Novelsat. “Our Xnet solution is ideally suited to meet the unique needs of Greenland’s arctic locations. We are confident that the combination of our technology and Tusass’s expertise will provide a reliable and high-quality network that will benefit customers across the region.”