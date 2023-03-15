Viasat wins extra IFE connections for Delta

Satellite operator Viasat used the Washington Satellite 2023 show to announce it had secured orders from Delta Airlines for further expansion of Delta’s in-flight communications systems on its aircraft.

Viasat says it will now be connecting a total of more than 1,000 aircraft including widebody fleets, and all active aircraft in its Airbus A330, Airbus A350, and Boeing 767 fleets. In addition to previously announced mainline fleets, the Airbus 220 and upcoming deliveries on the Boeing 737MAX will be outfitted and serviced by Viasat.

Delta began offering fast, free Wi-Fi to all Delta SkyMiles Members onboard most domestic mainline flights on February 1st, 2023 and announced earlier this year that it is on track to offer the service on more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023.

“We are honoured to continue expanding as the technology provider supporting Delta’s mission to offer fast, free Wi-Fi as part of its evolved customer experience,” said Don Buchman, Viasat’s VP/GM Commercial Aviation. “The speed and scale at which we have reached this milestone together – now with more than 1,000 aircraft planned — has been astounding and is a tribute to our collaboration.”

Delta’s Viasat-equipped aircraft are being outfitted with Viasat’s latest Ka-band IFC system and are designed to be compatible with the Company’s complete network of satellites, including the forthcoming three-satellite ViaSat-3 constellation, the first of which is scheduled to launch in April 2023. Each of the ViaSat-3 satellites is expected to have more than 1 Terabit per second (Tb/s) of throughput capacity, making them the highest-capacity broadband satellites ever launched.

“The ViaSat-3 constellation is designed to solve a key challenge to providing high quality connectivity in aviation by combining throughput capacity with the ability to flex that capacity to meet demand where it is highest and most concentrated. By doing so, Viasat and Delta can provide a consistently high quality, high-speed, and content-rich in-flight Wi-Fi experience even at times of peak demand, which is critical to Delta’s vision for a more personalized travel experience,” stated Viasat.