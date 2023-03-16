Paramount+ LatAm mobile-only subscription plan

SVoD service Paramount+ is to launch the ‘Basic Plan’ in Latin America, its first-ever mobile-only streaming subscription plan. Launching April 18th in Brazil and Mexico, what Paramount describes as a “competitively-priced” plan will enable subscribers to stream the service’s catalogue of entertainment on one mobile device or tablet at a time, uninterrupted and without ads.

“This new offering is part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+,” explained Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Paramount+. “With multi-tier pricing options, Paramount+ will reach even more subscribers by fitting diverse customer choices and grow our global direct-to-consumer distribution. With mobile entertainment consumption increasing around the world, a mobile-only option will make our slate of programming more accessible to our audiences in mobile-first countries.”

According to Paramount, with content consumption habits quickly evolving everywhere, mobile has proven to be growing in Latin America. According to internal studies, more than 50 per cent of the online population in both Mexico and Brazil use the smartphone to access streaming services for watching on-demand TV and movies.

The Basic Plan will launch in Brazil for 14.90 reais/monthly (€2.66) or 133.90/year, and in Mexico for 79.00 MXN pesos/monthly (€3.89) or 709.00/year.