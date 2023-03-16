DAZN launches on Sky

Sports entertainment platform DAZN Group is launching DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on channel 429 on Sky ahead of the return of British boxing’s biggest name, two-time World Heavyweight Champion of the World Anthony Joshua, on April 1st, 2023.

From March 23rd, DAZN 1 HD will show a 24/7 schedule of live and catch-up content, including the ultimate UK boxing line up with 50 fights a year featuring international superstars such as Anthony Joshua, Canelo Álvarez, Katie Taylor and Ryan Garcia, alongside a daily dose of boxing news on the DAZN Boxing Show.

The non-stop programming will also include DAZN’s trailblazing tie up with KSI’s Misfits Boxing – the X Series, a new era of crossover boxing featuring the biggest names in entertainment, sport and lifestyle headlining blockbuster fight nights.

For UK fans, DAZN delivers the fastest-growing mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, the Professional Fighters League, alongside a full roster of MMA content including, MMA Bushido, MMA Naciones, Oktagon MMA, King of Kings, Brave Combat Federation, and Muay Thai For Life. DAZN also brings an action-packed wrestling schedule with All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and Prime Time Wrestling.

Alongside this package of elite combat sports, fans can watch leading women’s football, including every game of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and top-flight Spanish women’s football Primera División Femenina, emerging sports such as Streetleague Skateboarding, eSports, and extreme sports with Red Bull TV as well as DAZN documentaries including the recent World Cup series – Three Lions, Maradona: The Fall and The Phenomenon.

“Getting DAZN widely distributed is a priority for us as it delivers our great and growing array of content to more and more fans,” explained DAZN Group CEO, Shay Segev. “We have ambitious, long-term and strategic plans for the UK market. The more people get to know DAZN and what we offer, not just in terms of rights but the full range of digital, interactive and sports entertainment we are developing, the better.”

“This launch is great news for sports fans. DAZN 1 HD will optimise exposure for the upcoming Anthony Joshua fight, ensuring it is his most hotly anticipated and accessible bout in over a decade.”

“DAZN is working really hard to take sports broadcasting to new levels and bring fans closer to the action than ever before,” commented Joshua. “It’s a huge element of why I wanted to commit my long-term future to the platform. The launch of DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 will make it even easier for fans to access my return to the ring on Saturday 1 April against Jermaine Franklin. Make sure you tune in for a spectacular night of boxing.”

Customers can now sign up to subscribe to DAZN HD 1 ahead of the channel going live and programming beginning on March 23rd. Subscribing to DAZN 1 HD grants access to the entire DAZN service via the DAZN app, which can be downloaded on Smart TVs, Games Consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, Apple TV or the app can be downloaded on iPhone, iPad, android and mobile or directly at DAZN.com.