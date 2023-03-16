France: Future of radio White Paper

Roch-Olivier Maistre, president of broadcast regulator Arcom, revealed during a round table in the Senate earlier in 2023 that the authority was preparing a White Paper on the future of the radio broadcasting.

The Arcom board has now determined the main focuses of this study and the methods for drawing up the document, which the regulator intends to complete within a year.

The White Paper will provide the broadest possible overview of the radio sector in France, particularly in comparison with other European countries. This overview will cover the economic, legal and technical aspects such as the evolution of uses.

It will also focus on the major issue of the transition from FM broadcasting to DAB+ broadcasting (digital terrestrial radio) throughout the national territory, both metropolitan and overseas. It will identify the prerequisites and conditions for the success of this transition, including any support mechanisms to be implemented, as well as what the contours of the sector could be at its end, in the light of international examples.

This reflection will be informed by a large cycle of hearings, which will be launched shortly. Arcom will also endeavour to liaise regularly with the relevant State departments.