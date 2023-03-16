RTL FY 2022: Strong revenue growth

Pan-European broadcaster RTL has reported full-year Group revenue up 8.8 per cent to a record level of €7.2 billion, up 1.6 per cent organically despite decreasing advertising markets in Germany and France.

Paying subscribers for RTL Group’s streaming services in Germany, the Netherlands and Hungary up 44.3 per cent to 5.5 million.

Market consolidation remains a strategic priority. RTL Group will focus on alliances, partnerships and smaller consolidation opportunities.

“2022 was a strong year for RTL Group, although we faced an unprecedented number of external challenges,” commented Thomas Rabe, Chief Executive Officer of RTL Group. “Revenue reached €7.2 billion, representing the highest revenue in the company’s history. With our families of TV channels in Germany, France and the Netherlands continuing to generate high operating profits, and our global content business Fremantle reporting record results, our Adjusted EBITA before streaming start-up losses remained stable, on the same record level as last year.”

“RTL Group’s growth businesses streaming and content progressed significantly in 2022, with 5.5 million paying subscribers for RTL+ and Videoland, and over 100 drama productions from Fremantle. We are on course to reach our ambitious streaming targets, and Fremantle is on track to becoming a €3 billion company by 2025.”

RTL Group demonstrates high earnings, cost discipline and significant investments in content, streaming, tech and data. This enables us to pay a high dividend of €4.00 per share to our shareholders, including €0.50 relating to the disposals of RTL Belgium and RTL Croatia,” he advised.