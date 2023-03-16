Spain: 8 out of 10 broadband lines are fibre

FTTH continues growing in Spain. The latest data from the regulator CNMC reveals that FTTH lines reached 13.8 million in January 2023 adding 89,944 new lines.

Eighty-three per cent of broadband lines in the country are FTTH, with Movistar taking 36.6 per cent with 5.1 million lines.

The three largest operators – Movistar, Orange and Vodafone- control 75.7 per cent of the fibre optic market.

In January, just over 30,000 landlines were lost. The month closed with a total of 18.07 million lines.